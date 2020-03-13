Commissioners to hold special meeting Monday

Yamhill County commissioners will hold a special session Monday morning, to vote on a board order setting county policy on paying for employees to remain in isolation because of the novel coronavirus.

The meeting will be at 11 a.m. in room 32 of the county courthouse.

The board order declares when employees will become eligible for paid administrative leave, in order to comply with a public health order to remain in quarantine, or is a caregiver to someone in quarantine. To be eligible, employees also must be unable to work remotely.

The order also sets out the processes employees must follow for the leave.