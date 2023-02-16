Commissioners reject contract for fentanyl awareness campaign

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Jean
Absolutely pathetic. The 26% of our registered voters come thru yet again! We get what we don't vote for....and our citizens keep dying to prove it.
JWC
The Fentanyl threat is very real. However; there is no reason to presume that this proposed program is a solution much less an only solution. The best solution would be for our judges and jurors to actually enforce the laws regarding illegal drug trafficking.
To be blunt, there is no reason why the website for the program that Commissioner Berschaer recommends would need to be rewritten and rebranded for Yamhill County. Just add a link to the local County or School websites.
tagup
Arguing about a recommendation from an informed Department Director, for a program that is paid with state funds, seems like a poor use of time.
Disregarding qualified recommendations from staff hasn’t served the county very well as I recall.
atlas
Berschauer and Starrett follow the same model as Leslie Lewis. They think that because they are the elected official, then they know more than all the appointed professionals, and that no other opinion or information matters more than themselves. I am so sick of seeing someone as professional and committed to serving citizens as Lindsey Manfrin is get consistently treated like her opinion and knowledge means nothing. They seem to stomp on her with regularity. Bershauer and Starrett need to learn the rudimentary skills of leadership and management. They sure don't seem to have a clue as to what they are!
BigfootLives
So who do you think appointed these appointed 'professionals'? Who has been in charge of anti drug and alcohol campaigns in the county and state for the last decade? Was it this appointed professional? Because whoever it was they failed miserably. This reaction of 'we have to spend the money now, why its not even our money, it comes from this fund from OHA', as if its magic money and doesn't still come out of our pocket, so its OK to just spend it and not make sure we are getting the best use of it. Would this be the same person would possibly have promoted the half million dollar needle exchange? Or the city-county response to homeless drug use? Because it isn't working. Maybe we could reconsider some appointments.
And so everyone is on the same page, the government has no money. They do not produce anything. They only take our money, whether the check comes from the city, county or state, it comes from the same pocket.
I know the NR and the Progressive Yamhill crowd never passes up a chance to bash the commissioners, but looking at all options on something as important as this is the right thing. Even if 23% slim minority of the counties registered voters disagree.
atlas
Well Bigfoot, IMO since Starrett has been the liaison commissioner to the H&HS department for nearly all of the last ten years, then the obvious answer to your questions is Starrett. You can thank her for any mess that exists - and there's a lot of it. Since you are obvious buddies with Starrett and Berschauer, then you are happy with their lack of leadership, blatant corruption and numerous instances of wasting money. BTW, I am not associated with Progressive Yamhill at all. I am a lifelong conservative Yamhill County resident who is very saddened by the lack of leadership, quid pro quo, and blatant corruption that has crept into the county leadership over the last 20 years. The money wasted is in the millions.