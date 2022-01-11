By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Commissioners push for changes to COVID website

Comments

Jean

Echo chamber?? She camps out in a nutbar echo chamber! Also, how many vaccines has Starrett had in her lifetime?? Surprised she didn't mention drinking her pee as a cure.

MeMac

Starrett and Berschauer are just a big joke, and have been clowns during this global epidemic.
Arguing with The Health and Human Services Director, whom has public health background and the County Health Officer, whom has been a pediatrician for many years.
Quit giving these professionals a hard time and wasting tax payers money with your non evidence based claims.

aesquire

Or maybe we should listen to doctors, and not lend Public Health's imprimatur to the horse-paste eating, bleach-injecting, urine-guzzling reprobates prolonging this nightmare. As ever, it is impossible to discern where Starrett and Berschauer's cynicism ends and their stupidity begins.

Oregonian

Perhaps Starrett the truther will put 9/11 inside job theories on the county site also.

David Bates

I'm not sure what's more alarming: Elected officials playing doctor during a pandemic, or roughly half the electorate being okay with it.

leen

Lindsay Manfrin is grace under fire. Kudos to her. And a thank you as well for holding strong to science.

