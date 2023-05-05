Commissioners press sheriff on cuts to department

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
tagup
Maybe reduce the frivolous lawsuit account?
Redmond
What a joke! Starrett attempts to hold herself and the Board up as fiscal conservation. Over the last decade + the Board has added huge amounts of burden to the county budget. They can start by reducing and eliminating all the excess cost of administration that was arbitrarily added in 2009 - all because commissioners weren't showing up for work and doing their job. The cost of administrative overhead has exploded. All the budgets are out there, go take a look. Also the county has just started to implement a way over-priced expensive financial system. Many other cheaper and adequate alternatives exist. And as tagup points out, what about the expenses and money wasted on initiatives spawned out of political agendas? Millions in grants that had to be paid back out of general fund money? Lawsuits brought to defend useless ordinances passed by the commissioners. Wouldn't that money be better spent funding deputies to ensure public safety? A dumpster fire brought on by a complete lack of leadership.
festival
Sounds like Starrett and Berschauer now want to defund the police - just like Portland. Look where that got them!
YamCoCan
This budget cucle clearly shows the cost of political agendas and inexperience. Experienced leaders know how to make investments to improve their jurisdictions rather than telling everyone to cut and reducing quality of life for residents, especially in terms of public facilities, safety, transportation, and human services. Bare bones is not fiscally responsible. It just kicks the can down the road as the county resources deteriorate due to a lack of stewardship. This BOC is just awful!
YamCoCan
I'll add that I recognize experience in political realms. Just not in governance. And that's the issue here. They don't seem to be interested in good governance, which requires planning - only in political power.