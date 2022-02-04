By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Commissioners oppose state’s new permanent rule on masking

Kayaker55

The headline should read "Two commissioners oppose . . .

Sparky

Another time and money wasting resolution and letter that do absolutely nothing. Do they think for one minute that anyone in Salem will do anything but round file any letter that comes from these two? There are so many more important things that could be addressed here locally. The county is a mess and these two are wasting their time at political rallies (look at the joint daily schedule for this week), passing resolutions that do nothing, and writing meaningless letters.

aesquire

It's been 24 hours, so I guess it's time for another round of empty culture-war posturing by the seat warmers on the Board of Commissioners. They're so busy burnishing their far-right credentials for their next job they can't even be bothered to pretend to know or care about the issues facing local people that the Board can actually address.

