Commissioners on break during move

Kristi Boylan/Sera Architects##Haworth Inc. workers finish walls and work on the new board dais last week inside the Yamhill County Government Services Building.

The Yamhill County Board of Commissioners is taking a one-week summer break from holding a formal meeting as construction crews put the final touches on its new chambers.

The board is in the middle of a three-week stretch without live meetings as it moves out of the Yamhill County Courthouse and into the Government Services Building that now houses county operations.

It will be back to an online-only meeting next week and the board will resume in-person meetings in the new chambers on Aug. 6.