Commissioners meet Thursday with with brief agenda

The proclamation recognizes Aug. 16 as Lemonade Day, a program designed to teach kids entrepreneurial skills by setting up lemonade stands.

The nearly 20-year-old program was started in Houston, Texas, and has become an annual event locally, with 600 kids slated to participate this year.

The only other agenda items are a proposed $3 per hour raise for providers of psychiatric behavior health services and the appointments of Jeanne McCarty and Katie Nicosia to the Local Alcohol and Drug Planning Committee for three-year terms.

The board will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, in room 32 of the Yamhill County Courthouse; a link to the live stream is available at co.yamhill.or.us/meetings.