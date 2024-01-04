Commissioners have light agenda this week

As of Tuesday afternoon, Yamhill County commissioners had a light agenda for this week’s meeting, which will be held at 10 a.m. In room 32 of the county courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth Street, McMinnville.

The meeting may also be viewed by Zoom or YouTube, with links available at online at co.yamhill.or.us/meetings. The Zoom link is embedded in the meeting agenda.

Commissioners will elect their chair and vice-chair and discuss areas of liaison for the upcoming year, however, there are no new commissioners being seated this month.

They will also vote on a contract with Washington Roofing company, to re-roof Delashmutt arena at the county fairgrounds, for $160,278.

Washington Roofing submitted the low bid for the project, which will be funded by Oregon Business Development Department grants.