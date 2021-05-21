By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Commissioners debate ban on businesses verifying vaccination

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Shorty

Vaccination status is not a protected class. Race is a protected class. The comparison of a business not letting a person of a different race to enter a business to an not letting a unvaccinated person into a business is not valid. Starrett and Berschauer’s disregard, or apparent lack of understanding of the law is appalling. You would hope as elected officials they would have a basic understanding of how our legal system works or at least a willingness to learn.

aesquire

Two out of three of our County Commissioners think and govern at the level of a surly high school student on academic probation. For a county brimming with so many talented, dedicated professionals and business people, how is it we've been saddled with these mediocrities? Why can they not go back to just embarrassing themselves on Facebook while the adults go about solving real problems?

Jerry

Time to recall Lindsay Berschauer.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable