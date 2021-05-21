Commissioners debate ban on businesses verifying vaccination

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Shorty
Vaccination status is not a protected class. Race is a protected class. The comparison of a business not letting a person of a different race to enter a business to an not letting a unvaccinated person into a business is not valid. Starrett and Berschauer’s disregard, or apparent lack of understanding of the law is appalling. You would hope as elected officials they would have a basic understanding of how our legal system works or at least a willingness to learn.
aesquire
Two out of three of our County Commissioners think and govern at the level of a surly high school student on academic probation. For a county brimming with so many talented, dedicated professionals and business people, how is it we've been saddled with these mediocrities? Why can they not go back to just embarrassing themselves on Facebook while the adults go about solving real problems?
Jerry
Time to recall Lindsay Berschauer.