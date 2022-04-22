By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Commissioners criticized for scrapping grant criteria

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Oregonian

S and B can do whatever they want. Voters put them in place, and they won't remove them when given the chance. S and B must feel invincible.

How must it feel to act without any reason or accountability? I imagine on one hand it is liberating and on the other absolutely terrifying.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented