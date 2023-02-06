By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Commissioners approve Jahnke lot partition on Berry Creek Road

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

NativeOregonian

There are many residents in that area that already struggle with water. Buyer's beware.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented