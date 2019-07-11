Commissioners again debate merits of homelessness plan
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Stella
How pathetic that when this plan was mentioned months ago we were told it had "expired".....
Mary Starrett was a part of the "Ten Year Plan" longer than any other Commissioner but instead of following it thru she jumps on board the "subcommittee on homelessness" made up of service providers and/or those receiving large checks each year and she personally hands those checks out in December. The anual head count $ goes to YCAP which she is also a part of.
Want to know what the '09 ten year plan cost us? Look around...
gregtompkins
West Coast Sanctuary Laws work great don’t they? Give away the house to illegals from other countries and do little to nothing for struggling American Citizens. How awful.