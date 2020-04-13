Commissioner says tell gov to end lockdown

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Stella
Starrett is in her own world. The numbers continue to rise (without adequate testing in the County and without adequate reporting of the clusters except by Portland media).
Charlene
We cannot drop our gurard tooo early. China is starting to see a gain in new cases since lifting restrictions. I'm thinking, we need to keep social distancing in place for a while after we do open things up. One can never be to safe. I know our economy has taken a big hit; but we can't act too fast since this virus has so many unknows.
madmacs
I'd rather we listen to health officials, the amount of disinformation and just plain terrible ideas being parroted by people like Starrett is disheartening.
tagup
Bad judgment by Starrett.....again!.....
Cougar
Starrett probably thinks the whole thing is another conspiracy like she did 9/11 or the space shuttle accident. What a whack job, but she does take her cues from her brother. What's especially troubling is that she's supposed to be the liaison commissioner to Health and Human Services. What she should be doing is supporting the department head instead of again trying to bash Salem. She has made us the laughing stock of the state.