Commissioner King attends State of the Union

Yamhill County Commissioner Bubba King is attending President Trump’s State of the Union address tomorrow in Washington, D.C., as a guest of Rep. Andrea Salinas.

“I am honored to have Yamhill County Commissioner Bubba King as my guest for President Trump’s first State of the Union address,” Salinas said in a press release. Salinas is a Lake Oswego Democrat whose 6th Congressional District serves Yamhill and Polk counties, and parts of Washington and Marion counties.

“As an elected official, small business advocate, and local dairy farmer from Newberg, Commissioner King understands the issues that matter most to rural Oregon.”

King, who was elected commissioner in November 2024, called it a privilege to attend the event alongside Salinas.

“Congresswoman Salinas is a leader who dedicates her attention on bipartisan issues that impact the day-to-day living of Yamhill County residents,” King said. “I am proud to stand beside her in her advocacy for long-needed infrastructure funding to maintain safe access to our roads and water sources, protections for our leading industries workforce, and support for our immigrant community.”

Trump will address the nation in a televised speech at 6 p.m. Tuesday.