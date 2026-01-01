January 1, 2026 Tweet

Commentary: Thanks where thanks is due

By LES HOWSDEN

Things I have not been thankful for in 2025:

- Blanket clemency for the almost 1,600 individuals convicted or awaiting sentencing in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

- DOGE, which destroyed much and saved virtually nothing.

- Destruction of foreign aid as DOGE gutted USAID. According to Boston University, this has already resulted in the death of more than 600,000 individuals, two-thirds of them just children.

- Destruction and removal of the East Wing of the White House.

- Renaming of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

- Total support for Netanyahu’s war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza

- Efforts of Trump to prosecute individuals he considered personal enemies.

- Trump’s failure to comply with the law he signed to release all of the Epstein Files.

- Lethal attacks on small boats off Venezuela, alleged to be carrying drugs. In at least in one case, a double strike eliminated survivors — simply murder.

- Cruel implementation of ICE’s immigration and deportation process.

- Banning and even criminalization of care for transgender youngsters.

- Self-enrichment of Trump and his family from his presidency.

- Institution of a sweeping travel ban on citizens from 12 countries.

- Weaponization of trade policy through illegal imposition of oppressive tariffs on more than 50 countries.

- Failure to continue support for the Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

- Cancellation of five wind projects in the Atlantic, even though some were well along and one nearing completion.

- Failure to recognize use of carbon-based fuels contributes to climate change.

- Course of Supreme Court, serving as Trump’s accomplice. Of 25 lower court rulings against Trump actions, 20 have been reversed through the Supreme Court’s insidious “shadow docket.”

- Imposition of tax cuts overwhelmingly favoring the very wealthy.

- Rollback of regulations protecting worker pay and safety.

- Attempts to take affordable health care away from working people.

- Politicization of the Department of Justice.

- Playing the puppet to Putin, undercutting friends and allies.

I do have hope, however, that this will not last more than three more years. For that, I am very thankful!

Les Howsden is a retired physician, frequent letter writer and longtime resident of Amity.