Commentary: Thanks where thanks is due
By LES HOWSDEN
Things I have not been thankful for in 2025:
- Blanket clemency for the almost 1,600 individuals convicted or awaiting sentencing in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
- DOGE, which destroyed much and saved virtually nothing.
- Destruction of foreign aid as DOGE gutted USAID. According to Boston University, this has already resulted in the death of more than 600,000 individuals, two-thirds of them just children.
- Destruction and removal of the East Wing of the White House.
- Renaming of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
- Total support for Netanyahu’s war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza
- Efforts of Trump to prosecute individuals he considered personal enemies.
- Trump’s failure to comply with the law he signed to release all of the Epstein Files.
- Lethal attacks on small boats off Venezuela, alleged to be carrying drugs. In at least in one case, a double strike eliminated survivors — simply murder.
- Cruel implementation of ICE’s immigration and deportation process.
- Banning and even criminalization of care for transgender youngsters.
- Self-enrichment of Trump and his family from his presidency.
- Institution of a sweeping travel ban on citizens from 12 countries.
- Weaponization of trade policy through illegal imposition of oppressive tariffs on more than 50 countries.
- Failure to continue support for the Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.
- Cancellation of five wind projects in the Atlantic, even though some were well along and one nearing completion.
- Failure to recognize use of carbon-based fuels contributes to climate change.
- Course of Supreme Court, serving as Trump’s accomplice. Of 25 lower court rulings against Trump actions, 20 have been reversed through the Supreme Court’s insidious “shadow docket.”
- Imposition of tax cuts overwhelmingly favoring the very wealthy.
- Rollback of regulations protecting worker pay and safety.
- Attempts to take affordable health care away from working people.
- Politicization of the Department of Justice.
- Playing the puppet to Putin, undercutting friends and allies.
I do have hope, however, that this will not last more than three more years. For that, I am very thankful!
Les Howsden is a retired physician, frequent letter writer and longtime resident of Amity.
