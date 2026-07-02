Coastal Hills art tour signups open

This year marks the 33rd annual event, which highlights professional artisans and crafters from the West Valley as part of the annual Art Tour on Nov. 13-14.

Culinary arts will be added to the tour this year.

All art must be the original work of the artist and be for sale. Entry fees vary depending on individual or group participation. Details and guidelines are included in the application and prospectus, which will be available at the Willamina and Sheridan public libraries and city halls.

For more information, contact Cris Darr at 503-550-1582 or crisdarr06@gmail.com, or Ginny Wymore at 503-435-9180 or ginnywymore@gmail.com.