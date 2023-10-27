Coastal Hills Art tour returns to Willamina

The Coastal Hills Quilters will be putting on its annual quilt show and sale in the West Valley Community Campus auditorium as part of the tour.

More than 30 artists, including painters, woodworkers, photographers, pottery, fiber arts, authors and other media will display works in these locations: West Valley Community Campus, the Free Methodist Church, Barb Hofenbredl Realty, the Willamina City Library, the Willamina Christian Church and the Willamina Mercantile. Participating artists are Lisa Loo, Mountain Springs, Creations, Will Eikleberry, Art Conspiracy, Tyler Crook, Linda Voeks, Devilish Woods, Debbie Lockwood, Linda Drazkowski, Janos Vamos, Imperfect Exposure, Melyssa Jolene, East Creek Art, and Glorie Cookies.

All locations will have signage and maps available. Again this year, the Willamina Museum of History will offer a tea room with special pastries for sale. The library will hold a bake sale and have a gift basket for raffle.

For more information, contact Cris Darr at crisdarr06@gmail.com or call 503-876-3843 or check the West Valley Community Campus website at westvalleycommunitycampus.org.