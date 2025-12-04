Co-defendant gets 90-month sentence in armed robbery case

Linn entered the guilty plea a few days after his co-defendant, resulting in the Dec. 2 trial being canceled.

Linn and Dennis Daniel Russell Jr., 37, of Dundee, held Linn’s ex-girlfriend at gunpoint during a robbery in the 1300 block of Southwest Myrtle Street on July 28 in Dundee. During the incident, the woman was forced to transfer over a vehicle title.

Russell entered a guilty plea on Friday, Nov. 21, to one count of second-degree robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced on Dec. 9.