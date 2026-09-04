September 4, 2026 Tweet

Clerk’s office hosts election info meetings

The Yamhill County Clerk’s office will host five informational meetings about the upcoming November midterm elections.

The meetings are open to the public and are “designed to provide a safe, welcoming space where residents can learn more about the election process in Yamhill County,” the office announced.

Guests will be allowed to ask questions and will receive accurate, trusted and nonpartisan information, according to Clerk Keri Hinton.

“Our goal is to ensure all community members have access to reliable election information and feel confident and prepared to participate in the democratic process,” Hinton stated in a press release.

Each session will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at:

• Sept. 8, Lafayette Community Center.

• Sept. 15, the Kent L. Taylor Civic Hall, McMinnville.

• Sept. 16, the Carlton Civic Center.

• Sept. 23, the West Valley Fire District Training Room, Willamina.

• Sept. 30, the Dundee Fire Department.

For more information about the upcoming election, visit yamhillcounty.gov/405/elections, call 503-434-7418, or email elections@yamhillcounty.gov.