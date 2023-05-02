Clerk expects increased participation in primary election

Measure 120 expected to boost primary participation

Clerk doesn’t foresee mail-in voting changes before election

With 40 days until the primary election, County Clerk Keri Hinton on Thursday told the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners her office is “in the middle of all the pieces moving at once.”

The county has 78,508 registered voters, she reported in her update to the board. While primaries typically draw about 40% participation, Hinton said she expects higher returns in May because of a referendum on the legislature’s transportation funding law.

“We are anticipating a much higher turnout this time due to Measure 120 that was moved from the November ballot to the May ballot,” she said.

The office is holding additional trainings to prepare volunteers and has also added security measures following nationwide threats to election workers, according to Hinton.

“There’s just been an increase of threats to election offices, so we are adding additional security and layers of security to do what we can to be prepared,” she said.

No changes are expected to the May election from a March Executive Order issued by Donald Trump that would create a citizenship-based voter list that would be used to determine who can receive mail-in ballots.

The order has caused “fear and concern” to voters, but it is being challenged in court so likely won’t affect the primary, Hinton said.

“As developments continue to happen, we will be sure to keep the public informed,” she said. “If any changes occur, they will be the first to know.”

Voter pamphlets are expected to be mailed the week of April 20; however, the local pamphlet is already available on the clerk’s website, Hinton said.

The office will launch an election dashboard at the end of April where residents can track ballot activity, including how many are returned and how many have been accepted and rejected, she said.

“We’re really excited about the election dashboard,” she said. “I think it will just be something that’s user friendly that anyone can understand.”

Also during the meeting, commissioners reached consensus to revisit zoning changes that were tabled three years ago, potentially leading to a Newberg park bridge project.

Chehalem Park and Recreation District filed an application in 2023 to build a footbridge over a creek at Ewing Young Park to unlock an additional 11 acres for the expansion of a disc golf course and walking trails.

The application was denied by staff, citing a Land Use Board of Appeals decision pertaining to the Yamhelas Westsider Trail that stated transportation facilities (roads, trails, bridges and other structures intended for transporting people) are not listed among permitted uses for the AF-10 zone (Agriculture/Forestry small holding) the trail would traverse, according to Planning Director Ken Friday.

“The takeaway is that roads would not be allowed in those zones,” he said.

Friday proposed to incorporate roads and bridges as permitted or conditional uses in AF-10 and other zones. The planning commission recommended transportation facilities as a permitted use in parks and recreation, rural residential districts and public assembly institutional districts — and a conditional use in most of other county zones.

The board returned the recommendation to the commission for further clarity, and planners voted to return the same suggestions in 2022. Commissioners then voted to table the issue in 2023, and it hasn’t been broached since.

In February, CPRD Superintendent Clay Downing requested the board reconsider the proposal, and Thursday’s discussion was to decide whether commissioners wanted to hold another public hearing.

The board agreed to hold a hearing in approximately four weeks to allow for noticing.

“We do know that this is partially related to CPRD, so we do want to make sure that we do push it along in a fairly reasonable manner for them, because they’re sitting in the wings waiting in anticipation,” Board Chair Kit Johnston said.

The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Amity School District to use its former middle school for law enforcement training.

The open building will allow for active shooter trainings, search exercises and K9 and drone training, according to Sheriff Sam Elliott.

“It is a relatively large campus,” he said. “We can set up our physical agility course in the gymnasium. It just presents a lot of unique opportunities in that partnership with Amity schools.”