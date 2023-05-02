Clara Worley 1946 - 2024

Clara Worley passed away January 3, 2024, at the age of 77. She was born in 1946 in McMinnville, Oregon, to George and Ruth Worley.

She graduated from Amity High School and worked for many years as a stay-at-home mom, then later as a CNA, providing care for those in need. Even in her later years, as her health was failing, she would help friends, sometimes at her own personal expense.

Clara was married to Eldon Noble for 26 years before parting ways. She lived in various parts of Oregon throughout her life, including Amity, Gold Beach, Dayton and, most recently, Scappoose.

She loved to do puzzles; the big ones with thousands of pieces. She did this until her eyesight got to where she couldn't see very well anymore.

She was preceded in death by father, George Worley; mother, Ruth Worley; and sister, Pat Crabtree. Clara is survived by two brothers, Lee Cutburth and George (Dick) Worley; her son, Jim Noble; daughter, Angela Battles; as well as five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.