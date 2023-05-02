Claire (Clarabelle) Weaver Hamrick Kadell 1929 - 2025

Claire (Clarabelle) Weaver Hamrick Kadell passed away April 14, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born in Rosebud, South Dakota, to Josephine Cassie Colombe and Lloyd Lester Weaver, and was a member of the Rosebud Lakota Tribe. In 1934, due to the Great Depression and Dust Bowl, Josephine and Lloyd moved across the United States to Grand Ronde, Oregon. Clarabelle attended grade school and high school in the Grand Ronde/Willamina area, and in 1948 she graduated from Willamina High School. Always a hard worker, she worked in the Grand Ronde grocery store, the local train depot, as well as the Grand Ronde theater.



Claire married Robert Hamrick in 1949. They had six children together and were divorced in 1958.



For most of her career, Claire worked as a dispatcher for General Telephone, which became Verizon. When she retired, she was recognized for not missing one day of work.



She married Cliff Kadell in 1967. They enjoyed camping and traveling around the country in their motor home. He passed away in December of 2012.



Claire spent her retirement years gardening, going to garage sales, playing cards, reading, and spending time with her children. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Sheridan.



Claire was 95 years old when she passed away on April 14, 2025. She is survived by her children, Beverly Gassen (Thomas), Robert Hamrick, Rick Hamrick, Bonnie Hicks (Brian), and Mark Hamrick (Michelle). Her son, Harlan, passed away as an infant.



A Mass/Life Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Sheridan, with a Rosary service beforehand at 9:30. Food will be provided afterward at 11.