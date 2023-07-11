• 

City to purchase Ultimate RB property

McMinnville City Council unanimously approved a resolution to enter into a purchase and sale agreement for the former Ultimate RB recycling property on Alpine Avenue for $4.25 million at its meeting Tuesday night. 

Read more about the proposal in Friday's News-Register.

Comments

Local Yokel

As soon as I saw they were selling, I knew the city would jump before it could hit the open market. Too bad.

sbagwell

Too bad why?

Steve

tagup

I’m not a big fan of the city council’s decision to keep the fire dept tax authority, but the RB decision is great for the city’s future.

