City to purchase Ultimate RB property
McMinnville City Council unanimously approved a resolution to enter into a purchase and sale agreement for the former Ultimate RB recycling property on Alpine Avenue for $4.25 million at its meeting Tuesday night.
Read more about the proposal in Friday's News-Register.
Comments
Local Yokel
As soon as I saw they were selling, I knew the city would jump before it could hit the open market. Too bad.
sbagwell
Too bad why?
Steve
tagup
I’m not a big fan of the city council’s decision to keep the fire dept tax authority, but the RB decision is great for the city’s future.