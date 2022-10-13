City service charge set at $13 monthly

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Joel R
Did I read that right? If you work hard and are responsible your bill just went up 13 times higher than your neighbor who sits on the porch and drinks beer all day?
Don Dix
Government is the only segment of this country that is allowed to fix a budget deficit by arbitrarily imposing a fee (or a tax, handling charge, etc). Odd that there was no conversation about where cuts might be made to 'save a little money', wouldn't you say? And this may just be the beginning.
Bleepbloop
Stop the kvetching! It’s $13 and we live in a city that is generally very well managed. I guess newspaper commentators are generally complainers.