City recognized for fleet safety

The News-Register staff

The city of McMinnville received the 2025 excellence in safety award last month from insurance provider CIS Oregon.

The city was recognized during the League of Oregon Cities conference in October for its work in fleet safety.

McMinnville won the safety award in the large city category (meaning more than 150 city employees) after improving its best practices score by 13%, according to Human Resources Director Vickie Hedges.

CIS cited McMinnville’s adopted fleet safety policy, clear definitions of an acceptable driving record and city-implemented trainings that resulted in only 25 auto insurance claims in five years. The city had $53,000 less in liability claim costs and $100,000 less in damage claims than comparable cities, according to CIS.

“These achievements that CIS mentioned were a result of a lot of work that we’ve been doing in HR including updating our handbook that was more than 21 years old, implementing the annual required trainings … and then of course through the great work of our safety committee,” Hedges said.