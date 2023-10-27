City poised to levy 1/3 of its taxing authority

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
CubFan
Thank you News-Register for designing your own survey. You did a much better job at explaining the $1.50 charge and what it means to people. I seriously doubt if people who voted for the $2/M fire district levy full understood the implications of their vote. The city mayor and councilors should get “salesmen of the year” awards for how they purposefully explained the benefits of the new fire district without full explaining the financial impact to voters. In a podcast, the mayor stated that she interpreted the passage of the fire district levy to mean that the citizens fully understood and accepted an additional $2/M tax and were willing to give the city the $1.50 on top of the $2 levy. Did people realize that the passage of the fire levy without a reduction in the $1.50 charge equates to a tax increase of $800 per year on a $400,000 home? I doubt it.
Shame on the city for paying $36,000 for their survey. The city promised us that the survey would provide a clear option for us to not spend, but return the $1.50 to the taxpayers. This option was NOT evident in the survey. You let us down city council and mayor! And then to only get 687 responses and to think that sufficiently represents the will of the citizens is absurd.
Don Dix
Obviously Chenoweth is the only council member that doesn't employ 'the art of selective hearing'!
CubFan
Time and time again, Chenoweth demonstrates he truly is "for" his constituents. He listens. I get the distinct feeling most of the rest of the council + mayor would really prefer not to hear anything opposing their views. I tried to talk with Kellie Menke at the open house a few weeks ago about this levy Reading body language and hearing her comments to me...I could tell she couldn't wait for me to leave. At a city council meeting a few months ago, Chenoweth was the only councilor engaged and listening to the input from the people in attendance, then he asked questions to clarify. The rest could have at least given the courtesy of "acting" like they were listening. Somewhere along the line, I think Mayor Drabkin said she wanted the city council + her to be transparent. I'm just not seeing this. Empty words.