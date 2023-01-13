City of Sheridan will swear in mayor, councilors

New Sheridan Mayor Marianne Thomson will be sworn in and deliver her State of the City address at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 city council meeting.

Thomson easily defeated Wendell Cunningham in the November general election. She succeeds Rich Cox Sr., who did not run for re-election.

New council members Cale George and Liz Hodgins will also be sworn in, as will Lucy Hebert, who was re-elected in November.

Sandy Walker and Rose Hauck failed in bids to retain their seats.

