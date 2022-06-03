City of McMinnville tries ad hoc budget approach

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Oregonian
Just when it seemed the McMinnville city budget situation couldn't get any weirder. They might as well try "ad hoc" since nothing else has worked.
How is it possible that council members can't be bothered to show up to the meetings?
The local politicians are just asking for a California-driven political takeover. The mega winery families will fund their own hand-picked representatives and move the county where they want it to go. They are investing so much money in the local economy that it would be imprudent not do make sure the chaos doesn't blow apart their business plans.