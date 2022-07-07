City may suspend vacation rental permits

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
AquaticSunshine
The city has found “there is potential for continued negative impacts to residential neighborhoods in McMinnville if short term rental permits are not suspended during the review of the zoning ordinance regulations for issuing short-term rental permits and for increased conflict between community members and short-term rental owners if a moratorium is not enacted
Curious what the city thinks of the continued negative impacts to residential neighborhoods in McMinnville that the homeless crisis is waging? People with homes in these neighborhoods can't rent let alone sell their properties with the same advantages of city neighborhoods that are untouched.
Seems to me the City's priorities are skewed.