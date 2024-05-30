City hosts community fair

The city of McMinnville is hosting a community fair that will include a state of the city address from Mayor Remy Drabkin Thursday, May 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Civic Plaza.

Representatives from city departments will be on hand, giving residents a chance to board a fire truck, check out the bookmobile or participate in Parks and Recreation activities.

There will also be live musical performances and winners of the community awards will be recognized. McMinnville Fire District Board President Adam Garvin will also give a state of the district address.

The community fair will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by the mayor’s address from 6 to 7 p.m.