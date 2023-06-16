City council, Water & Light work through differences

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
FTA: Councilor Kellie Menke said past Water & Light leaders had been disrespectful to city staff, former leaders and current Mayor Remy Drabkin and her predecessor, Scott Hill.
“I think there’s a total lack of respect for our mayor and that would include Scott (Hill) and it would include Remy and I know it included Rick Olson, also,” Menke said. “There’s just an attitude that the city mayor is kind of a joke, and I find it insulting to say the least.”
“Forgive me for my strong words, but I want to get across to you that this is a big deal.”
Pot, meet the kettle you are accusing. Maybe take a good look at your own disrespect to both your fellow councilors and citizens (body language counts, too) during public meetings when you don't like what you're hearing, Ms. Menke.
I found this compilation from Kent Taylor dated 1993 particularly relevant even today.
https://www.ci.florence.or.us/sites/default/files/fileattachments/mayor_and_council/page/685/city_council_effectiveness_communications.pdf
I, for one, am glad to see both parties bellying up to the round table to discuss this issue, and all other issues for the good of McMinnville. It looks like nearly everyone is ready to open up the communication lines and have an honest face to face. Here's hoping.