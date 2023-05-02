City council gets to make final housing decision

One of democracy’s most memorable quotes – too often ignored – came from American abolitionist Wendell Phillips in 1852: “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty; power is ever stealing from the many to the few.”

Oregonians failed the vigilance test in 2024 by ignoring the ominous implications of SB 1537. Now, we are paying the price of “stealing from the many to the few.”

Personally, while highly preoccupied in 2024, I’m embarrassed at missing the threats of SB 1537. Those risks went unreported in Oregon newspapers and, with few exceptions, were understated in statewide public discourse.

SB 1537 was one of a trio of housing bills requested by Gov. Tina Kotek. Its long summary understated the impact, saying: “Requires local governments to approve certain adjustments to land use regulations for housing development within an urban growth boundary as a limited land use decision.” It should have added:

“Strips Oregon cities of their powers to regulate large housing projects and Oregon citizens of their power to appeal resulting developments … Plants a poison pill of financial risk to any who dare appeal to the state Land Use Board of Appeals.”

At the time, public controversy about SB 1537 focused on expansion of housing projects onto agricultural lands. For that, the bill required a conceptual plan demonstrating protective measures “consistent with the statewide land use planning goals for open spaces, scenic and historic areas or natural resources.”

Not so, for urban areas. That’s why the proposed Methodist Church project in downtown McMinnville, thus far, is being exempted from 60 years of evolving protections for the downtown historic district.

McMinnville joined many others through the League of Oregon Cities to oppose the “mandatory adjustment” provisions of SB 1537. LOC testimony included this warning:

“The proposal would still require all cities to grant up to 10 waivers from a range of siting and design standards, which are important tools cities rely on to encourage and require the development of specific housing types to meet community needs. Cities rely on siting and design standards to meet other important local housing needs, including the ability to ensure walkable, climate-friendly development, pedestrian safety and connectivity, etc. that this bill would allow developers to override with no public benefit in return.”

The Legislature barely gave those concerns a glance, and SB 1537 sailed into law at the end of 2024.

Skip to the February 2025 News-Register story about comments to McMinnville Planning Commission by Community Development Director Heather Richards:

“It was clear to me that McMinnville wants to protect its sense of place and quality-built environment, and that’s why we put the design standards together … (Now) we won’t be allowed to require a minimum standard from whatever the developer decides to exempt themselves from … There’re all sorts of principles it impacts and we testified about that and, yeah, it didn’t go anywhere … All the things that we worked hard to require as a minimum standard (to provide) equity across all housing types … those are all up for grabs to be removed.”

Mea culpa No. 2: Still preoccupied, I missed that story. It was a one-and-out report, and nothing came from it in terms of local controversy until projects claiming SB 1537 rights surfaced this year.

After a few flashbacks asking myself how that 2024 legislation escaped public attention, I found myself among many who could not believe the historic district protections and safety concerns ignored by a proposed downtown housing project. The Historic Landmarks Committee, told it had no choice, approved replacement of the historic church with a four-story development of 72 housing units along Second Street.

Downtown home/business owners Alexa and Bryce McClain appealed to the Planning Commission. When they found themselves unable to appear at the public hearing, they asked me to deliver their appeal presentation.

The Planning Commission, told it had no choice, unanimously approved the project as submitted. At that point, now having taken deep dives into the history of SB 1537 and the potential avenues of appeal, I joined Alexa McClain in an appeal to the City Council for review, remand or denial of the downtown project.

Whatever the outcome, we thought, this is a decision that cannot be left to an appointed committee or commission. This is a decision that needs to be placed at the feet of the elected leaders who represent all McMinnville citizens and their diverse social, cultural, safety and economic interests.

A news story today by reporter Scott Unger describes the appeal as part of his continuing coverage of McMinnville city activities.

For me, it’s a personal interest flowing from 50 years of participation in downtown McMinnville development. For those who believe newspaper owners should avoid involvement in public affairs covered by the paper, well, in McMinnville that ship sailed two generations before me.

As they say, stay tuned.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.