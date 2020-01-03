By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • 

City considers election finance law

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Jim

Amazing our City Council would lean this far to the left. They are acting like a bunch of cry babies. They got beat in a fair and square election voted on by the people so now they change the rules of the game. The plastic bag ban should have been voted on by the entire city and now the entire state but when you’re a progressive liberal it’s easier to make up the rules as you go to get the outcome you want personally. Oh by the way when I had a choice between paper and plastic I always took paper but it was my choice not a decision made for me.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable