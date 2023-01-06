January 6, 2023 Tweet

City committee moves toward denial of Gwendolyn Hotel proposal

News-Register staff report

McMinnville’s Historic Landmarks Committee is a set of votes away from quashing the proposed Gwendolyn Hotel project on Third Street.

On Jan. 5, the HLC concluded the third session of a twice-extended public hearing on demolition applications for three Third Street properties that developers hope to replace with a 90-room boutique hotel and new ground floor retail spaces.

Thursday’s hearing lasted eight hours including HLC deliberation. The committee ordered staff to draft four findings of denial and will meet again Jan. 26 to vote on the four documents: demolition approval for the three buildings, and a certificate of new construction.

Three people spoke Thursday against the demolition plans, and one person spoke in support. Opponents’ main arguments were that the building was out of scale with the downtown and that the existing buildings are of historic value. The developers testified that extensive economic analysis made it financially unfeasible to renovate or restore the properties, due to structural deterioration and the cost of required seismic upgrades. Certificates of approval are required for demolition because the properties are part of the McMinnville Historic Downtown District (added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1987).

Plans for the six-story building from Hugh Development and architect Otak include underground parking, a first-floor restaurant and retail space and a rooftop bar and spa area. The proposed building will be 79 feet at its tallest point, one foot below the area height limit. The first three floors will reach 39 feet and the upper floors will be set back 10 feet on Third Street and eight feet on Ford Street. The developers would replace three buildings with one structure, designed to invoke three separate buildings constructed at different times between 1904 and the 1920s.

The buildings proposed for demolition are 609 N.E. Third, owned by Oregon Lithoprint Inc. (parent company of the News-Register) and occupied by Alt Coworking; 611 N.E. Third, owned by the Bladine Family Limited Partnership and occupied by the News-Register; and the front half of the adjacent Bennette Building, owned by Wild Haven LLC and home to businesses, including Wild Haven Property Management and restaurant Hawaii Five-0-Three.

“We chose McMinnville because of the size of the community, the natural beauty and what is happening in the community from a growth perspective,” said Andrew Clark of Hugh Development. “We look at this building as something we took a lot of time and energy as to how can we fit with the ecosystem of McMinnville. The historic interest in the project is not lost on us, in fact it is a huge responsibility for us as we consider what we will do in the city of McMinnville. How can we be a good neighbor, a solid partner whether through construction, through jobs provided, and through taxes and through bringing people into the region who can help support other businesses. It’s a matter of big pieces more than a big building for profit or something beautiful to look at.”

The applications originally went before the HLC on Sept. 29, but a ruling was postponed at the request of the applicant to answer questions regarding the mass and scale of the project relative to neighboring structures, the integrity of the current structures, and costs of renovating them. The hearing was again postponed from Dec. 8 to Thursday to allow city staff time to review materials from the developers.

Following the initial postponement, the developers submitted extensive evidence to support their case, including files on each building with updated structural reports, historic resource assessments, contamination management draft plans to address potential residual petroleum contamination in the soil and groundwater, hotel financial models for renovation of the buildings, and lease and property tax information on the existing properties.

Hugh followed up with an additional 817-page submittal on Dec. 15 and a two-page letter responding to complaints about the project on Dec. 19.

All documents submitted for the project and more information on the city’s Historic Preservation efforts can be found at mcminnvilleoregon.gov/planning.