City cleans up Marsh Lane, Dustin Court camping areas

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
TTT
Thanks to the city for wasting our taxes. After the cleanup the vagrants were back that very night and it's now a mess again. We give them a weekly dumpster on the taxpayer dime and they are literally too lazy to even walk to the dumpster to dispose of their trash.
These people are really poor neighbors.