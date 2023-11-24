Cities plan Christmas celebrations

Other Yamhill County cities have Christmas tree lighting events scheduled, as well.

* Dayton: Santa, Mrs. Claus and one of their elves will be on hand Saturday, Nov. 25, for Dayton’s Christmas tree lighting event.

The evening will start at 6 p.m. in Blockhouse Park with a kids’ crafting tent, holiday music by the Second Winds Community Band, hot cocoa and cookies. At 7 p.m., Santa will turn on the tree lights. He and his entourage will be on hand for photos with community members until 8 p.m.

* Dundee–Newberg High School choir will lead carols at the fire hall, where hot cocoa will be served, as part of the monthly Vino and Vibes event, starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30. A toy drive fundraiser will accept donations at the fire hall.

* Amity: The Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony will take place Friday, Dec. 1, starting about 5:45 p.m. The parade, which winds its way through town, is scheduled to wrap up around 6:15.

When Santa passes Amity City Hall, about 6 p.m., the tree will lighted. The parade will continue to the Amity Fire Department, where refreshments will be served and pictures with Santa can be taken.

For information, call the city at 503-835-3711.

* Lafayette: Town Christmas tree lighting ceremonies starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Santa will be there along with community members for the event in Joel Perkins Park.

* Carlton: Park lights will be illuminated in the “Caroling, Cocoa and Community” event from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, at Ladd Park, where Santa’s mailbox will be set up. (Be sure to include a return address for a response.)

The annual Carlton bike parade returns at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, forming at Ken Wright Cellars, 120 N. Pine St. The event is free and families are welcome.

* Willamina: Holiday festivities will start with a gathering at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in the Garden Spot Park across from Coyote Joe's. The Delphian Choir will lead caroling.

Christmas story time is scheduled at 5 p.m. at West Valley Fire Station, sponsored by CTGR Emergency Services and West Valley Fire District

A Christmas parade will form in the Willamina High School parking lot. Participants should be there at 5 p.m. for judging at 5:30. At 6 p.m., lighted entries will move through town, ending on Washington Street.

* Yamhill: Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8, across from city hall. Mayor Yvette Potter will read “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” cider and cocoa will be served, and goodie bags provided.