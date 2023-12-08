Churches host concert, live nativity

First Baptist Church of McMinnville presents “A Christmas Concert” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. FBC Choir, Bell Choir, and other musicians will celebrate the season of Christmas through music. A candlelit dessert buffet follows; bring a favorite holiday dessert to share. The church is located at 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville, and can be reached at 503-472-7941.

Valley Baptist Church hosts a live nativity scene, with musicians, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Visitors are urged to park and enjoy a cookie and hot cocoa, The church is located at 2631 N.E. McDonald Lane in McMinnville.

Advent season services at Valley Baptist are at 10:45 a.m. the next three Sundays. Themes for the three weeks are peace on Dec. 10, joy on Dec. 17 and love on Dec. 24. The church hosts a candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24.