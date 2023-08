Church to show 'Freedom' movie

The independent film is based on a true story about Tim Ballard, a former U.S. government agent. Ballard quit his job so he could devote his life to rescuing children from global sex traffickers.

The movie has been shown in a limited number of theaters, so churches and other groups have scheduled showings as well.

The church is located at 544 N.E. Second St., McMinnville. For more information, call 503-472-5622.