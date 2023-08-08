Church seeking singers fo 'Messiah'

The performance will feature a chorus conducted by Robin Pederson, former McMinnville High School music teacher, along with soloists. Accompanying them will be two pianists, Audrey Horowitz and Anne Britt, who back up Linfield choirs.

The church is seeking singers. Chorus members can sign up; more than two dozen have thus far, said organizer Marcia Stratman, director of music at the church.

Soloists can audition for parts on Oct. 7 at the Presbyterian Church, located at Second and Davis streets in downtown McMinnville.

Singers will need to learn their parts and attend rehearsals on Sunday afternoons in November.

The church also is accepting monetary donations to offset expenses.

To audition, join the chorus or find out more information, contact Stratman at 971-387-6183, or at marciastratman@gmail.com.