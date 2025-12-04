Christmas events include tree lightings and more

Carlton: The city’s annual Christmas tree lighting event will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, in the upper city park. Music by the Carlton Blues Band, hot chocolate and other treats will be featured. Lights on the tree will be illuminated at 5 p.m.

Carlton also will have its annual Santa Patrol event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, in the civic center. Carlton police officers and city staff will be in attendance. Families can take photos and children will receive goodies during the free event.

Dayton: Breakfast with Santa will be offered Saturday, Dec. 13, with the meal from 9 a.m. to noon and Santa’s visit from 10 a.m. to noon. In addition, a bazaar will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place in Palmer Creek Lodge, 606 Fourth St., Dayton. For more information, call the city at 503-864-2221.

The Dayton Caravan of Lights will return Saturday, Dec. 13, when illuminated vehicles — cars, trucks, tractors, bicycles, four-wheelers and floats — will parade through town. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. from the Dayton Grade School parking lot. Ribbons will be awarded to the top three displays. Rules and application forms can be picked up at Alacrity Salon Spa.

Lafayette: Lafayette Community Action Team will host the annual tree lighting event starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, in Commons Park and the Lafayette Community Center. Santa will in attendance. On Dec. 20, a Caroling and Falalalala-ing Night will start at 6 p.m. in the community center.

McMinnville: Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 6, at the Sage, upstairs in the La Bella Casa building at Third and Davis streets. Cost is $10 per photo. Dale’s Photography will take the pictures and proceeds will benefit the See Ya Later Foundation.

Sheridan: The annual light parade will wind through town starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13. It will end at Sheridan High School, where Santa will greet children and the city’s tree will be lit.

Willamina: The annual light parade will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, from Adams and Washington streets through Willamina, followed by the Christmas tree lighting at the fire hall with cider, cookies and a visit from Santa.

Yamhill: The annual tree lighting ceremony will start at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, at Yamhill City Hall. The mayor will read the Christmas story. On Saturday morning, Dec. 6, the Yamhill Fire District will host its annual Santa breakfast.

Yamhill also will have a Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 5-6, at the United Methodist Church, 185/195 S. Laurel St. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days, and the Yamhill Community Library will host a book sale.