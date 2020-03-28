Christine Crain

Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Christine Crain, passed peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She and her brother John were born and raised in Los Angeles, California, to parents Carmela and Andrew Tranchina.

She graduated from Inglewood High School and married Vere Everett Crain in 1942.

She is survived by her son, Michael Andrew Crain of McMinnville, Oregon; daughter, Linda Marie Donaldson of Chino Valley, Arizona; three grandsons; and five great-grandchildren.

She will be interred with her husband Vere at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

We will all miss her beautiful smile, sense of humor, integrity and positive attitude. The Crain Family wishes to thank Vineyard Heights Assisted Living in McMinnville for taking good care of her for eight years and Brighton Hospice for being by her side during her final days during the quarantine.

