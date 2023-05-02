Christina "Chris" Jean (Ward) Patershall "Rissy" "G.G." 1947-2023

Christina Ward Patershall, of Lafayette, Oregon, passed away December 15, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Chris was born March 23, 1947, to Robert and Phyllis Ward in McMinnville, Oregon. She grew up on Panther Creek Road in Carlton, Oregon, the eldest of 13 children. Her extensive family and their history is rooted in the early logging industry of Carlton. Stories of the Ward family are legend.

Chris graduated from Yamhill Carlton High School in 1965. After graduation, she went to work for Stimson Lumber, where she worked in their accounting department for 29 years. She left there to work briefly at Forest City Trading Company, importing/exporting lumber. Her career there was cut short when she retired due to a cancer diagnosis.

In 1972, Chris met Gerald "Rusty" Patershall. They married in 1981 and spent 49 years together. Previously, she was married to Dennis Johnson, with whom she shared two children, Jason Johnson and Jona Johnson Turner. She leaves behind grandchildren, Jon Turner, Yvette Craig, Jordan Mishra Johnson, Taylor Johnson, and Jeremiah Johnson; step-daughter, Nancy Pagunsan; grandchildren, Gerald, Harold and Ralph Pagunsan; and six great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings include Lonnie Harmon, Jim Ward, Teri Taaffe, Danny Ward, Debbie Pretty, Randy Ward, Donald Ward, Lori Ward and Anita Fellabaum.

Chris had a zest for living that was contagious. She radiated joy everywhere she went. Her first love was for her family. She researched their geneology, and as family historian she accompanied her grandmother, Louise Adrian Ward, aka "Frenchie," to visit relatives in France. She counted this as one of her great adventures.

Gardening was another hobby at which she she excelled. She completed the Master Gardener's course and volunteered for them, as well as Habitat for Humanity and Homeward Bound Pets. She held season tickets to the Portland Theater, which she enjoyed with her children, grandchildren and friends. She excelled at cooking, canning and baking. Her homemade candy and cookies were greatly anticipated by all, and she generously shared.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Phyllis Ward; and siblings, Butch Ward and Barbara Rosendahl.

Chris never met a stranger, and leaves behind many relatives and friends who loved and cherished her.

Please join us in a celebration of Chris' life at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Carlton American Legion Hall, 158 Main Street, Carlton, Oregon. Bring your happy memories and stories to share. Refreshments will be provided by the family.