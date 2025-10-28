Christian Youth Collective to mend, fix

Youth members and experienced menders and fixers will repair clothes, furniture, watches and other items. It’s a good way to continue using items rather than throwing them away, organizers said.

“We’ll check out YouTube videos for repair tutorials if needed,” they said.

The free event runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with mending and fixing work from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by dinner.

To register to bring an item, or to help as a fixer, send RSVPs to sean@fbcmac.org.

McMinnville Youth Collective started as a way to meet the spiritual needs of the Gen Z generation, according to the pastors from the First Baptist, First Presbyterian and McMinnville Covenant churches and McMinnville Cooperative Ministries.

The core values are inclusivity, joy, love, justice, spirituality and belonging.

The organization was formed in 2019 with the three downtown churches, and the fourth joined in 2023. Middle schoolers and high schoolers meet each Sunday evening for games, Bible conversations and social justice discussions. They also share a meal.

In 2023, the McMinnville Youth Cooperative added weeklong service-learning trips.

The first two years had an indigenous focus as members traveled to the Yakama Reservation in Washington. There is an earth care focus this year, with a trip to Circlewood on Camano Island, Washington. In 2026, they will go to Montgomery, Birmingham and Selma, Alabama, for a racial justice focus.