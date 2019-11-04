Marcus Larson/News-Register##Life Flight arrives to Durham Road southwest of McMinnville. Occupants of a van that collided with a school bus were seriously injured. No injuries of riders on the bus were initially reported.the scene of a crash Monday evening on Highway 18 near

Children unhurt, but four injured in school bus crash

Four people were hospitalized but none of the 25 students on board a First Student school bus were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon southwest of McMinnville on Highway 18 at Durham Lane, near the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center.

The Oregon State Police gave this account of the 4:30 p.m. incident that shut the highway down for about an hour:

A 16-year-old unidentified female, operating a GMC Yukon, was attempting to cross the highway southbound on Durham Lane. She was alone.

As she crossed, she crashed into an eastbound Chrysler Town and Country mini van driven by Beth Anne Weil, 31. The van rotated into the westbound lane of the highway and into the front of a westbound Blue Bird school bus driven by Alan M. Olsen, 71.

Cities of residence for the teen, Weil and Olsen could not be verified with OSP.

The bus was carrying students from the after-school program at Sue Buel Elementary in McMinnville. Students were transferred to another bus, then taken back to school for parents to pick them up.

Weil and two passengers in her vehicle, Coltin Mohawk, 18, and Lauren Ohtani, 23, were injured, as was the 16-year-old female. Mohawk was transported by Life Flight helicopter to a Portland trauma hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The others were taken by ground ambulance to local hospitals. Olsen as well as the students on his bus were not injured.

The McMinnville Fire Department was assisted by other agencies in treating victims at the scene.

Cities of residence for Mohawk and Ohtani could not be verified by OSP.