Child abuse center seeks blanket donations

Every child who comes in for an assessment can choose a blanket and stuffed animal to keep.

Lindsay Estep, resource development manager for the nonprofit organization, said the practice makes Juliette’s a more friendly, welcoming space during difficult situations. Some don’t have many possessions of their own, so the comfort continues as they continue with their lives.

Juliette’s House accepts donations of new blankets all year; however, supplies are currently low, Estep said. With eight to 12 new clients served each week, the pile of blankets soon will be gone.

“We need a variety, so kids have options of print and colors,” she said.

Estep suggests newly purchased throws or newly made fleece tie blankets or quilts. They can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at Juliette’s House, 1075 Cedarwood St., McMinnville. To arrange pickup, call 503-435-1550.

Estep also encourages businesses to host individual blanket drives.

For more information, visit julietteshouse.org.