Cheryl Marie McIntyre 1946 - 2026

Cheryl Marie McIntyre, born December 24, 1946, in Corvallis, Oregon, passed away surrounded by the love of her family.

Cheryl had a remarkable gift for celebration. She cherished holidays and birthdays, turning each one into a moment of joy, warmth, and togetherness. Her deep love for family was the heart of her life, and she created traditions and memories that will be held close forever.

She spent her career in the medical field, dedicating her time and energy to helping others. Cheryl approached her work with compassion and steadiness, offering care to people in need with the same generosity she showed in every part of her life.

Outside of work, Cheryl found joy in simple, meaningful hobbies. She loved knitting, creating warm, handmade pieces for those she cared about, and she delighted in baking—filling her home with comforting smells and treats that brought people together.

Cheryl was anything but quiet. She was loud, dramatic, and wonderfully over the top—bringing energy, humor, and big personality into every room she entered. Her presence was impossible to miss and even harder to forget. She lived life boldly, loved fiercely, and made sure everyone around her felt included.

She was profoundly generous with her time, always ready to help anyone without ever asking for anything in return. Her kindness was steady and sincere, and her dramatic flair only made her warmth shine brighter.

Cheryl was also part of a large extended family whom she loved deeply, and who loved her just as fiercely. Family gatherings were louder, funnier, and more memorable because she was there.

She is survived by her husband, David McIntyre; her son, Kie Cottam; her sisters, Kathy Bennett and Marcie Hendrix; and her brothers, Jimmy Coffee, Mike Krull, and Monty Krull. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Linda Nichols and Grace Foster.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2026.

Cheryl’s presence brightened every room, and her devotion, generosity, and unforgettable personality will remain her lasting legacy.