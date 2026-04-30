Chehalem Valley Soccer Club hosting youth tryouts in Newberg

The club offers developmental and competitive programs for boys and girls ranging in age from elementary school through high school. CVSC says that the skill development and coaching received by players is at an elevated level of competitiveness far beyond recreational leagues, and yet at a comparable cost.

Boys tryouts ages 11 and up will run Monday, May 11 and Wednesday, May 13. Girls tryouts ages 11 and up will take place on Tuesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 14. Boys’ sessions will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and girls from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All tryouts will be held at George Fox University’s Austin Sports Complex on 1953 North Center Street in Newberg.

Players will participate in several age-appropriate activities designed by the coaching staff to make them feel comfortable, show their abilities, attitude, coachability and desire to play the game with their age group.

Families will hear from a coach within a week of tryouts with information about team placement.

The cost to attend is $10 per participant. Registration is open now with more details available at chehalemvalleysc.com/tryouts