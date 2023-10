Chehalem Parks holds special meeting Oct. 17

The CPRD Board of Directors will meet in a special meeting for the purpose of discussing priority projects, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the CPRD Administration Office, 125 S. Elliott Road in Newberg.

The meeting will be a work session and no public comment will be taken. All board meetings are open to the public. Attend either on site or via youtube.com/channel or log on remotely at us02web.zoom.us/j/89209572170