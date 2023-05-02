Charlotte Earl 1931- 2023

Charlotte Earl, of McMinnville, Oregon, died peacefully May 24, 2023, at the age of 91. Charlotte was the sixth of seven children born to David and Emma (Jung) Williams in Great Falls, Montana. The family moved to Oregon and settled in Lafayette in 1938, where they raised turkeys at the house on the hill. Charlotte attended Lafayette Schoolhouse along with her sisters before the family moved to McMinnville in 1945.

Charlotte married Homer Earl in 1957, and settled in Long Beach, California. They purchased Reliable Trailer Sales and ran a successful business for 20 years. After they sold the store in 1977, they shipped their belongings to McMinnville and drove their Oldsmobile to visit Costa Rica and Panama since Long Beach “was halfway there."

Homer and Charlotte were avid gardeners, volunteered with Master Gardeners, and enjoyed sharing an abundance of produce, eggs and berries from their garden.

Charlotte was a school bus driver for 18 years, nine of those years transporting Yamhill County students to Salem’s Oregon School for the Deaf, Oregon School for the Blind and Salem Heights Elementary School. She received the 1996 Oregon Pupil Transportation Association’s “Buck Klemm Memorial Award” for her contribution in the area of special needs transportation.

Charlotte was predeceased by her husband, Homer; and her siblings, Dwight Williams, Leuwellan Williams, Gerald Williams, Vivian Duncan, Eileen Wright, and Elouise Williams. Charlotte is survived by her son, Terry Veal (Cynthia); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; friends; and nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly.

A private interment next to Homer will be held at Willamette Valley National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.