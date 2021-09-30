Charley Chase 1943 - 2021

Charley Chase passed away September 30, 2021, of congestive heart failure. The third of four children, he was born in Prineville, Oregon, to George and Alta (Porfily) Chase. He grew up there and graduated from Crook County High School in 1962. He then went to Central Oregon Community College, Southern Oregon College, and then to Western Oregon for his master's in Education.

He was drafted into the military and served in Vietnam from August 1968 to June 1969. He was a teacher for many years, from 1970 to 2002. He was beloved by his students and people in general. Charley was a great husband to Jasmine, who said it was love at first sight. They were married on December 28, 1974, and were married for almost 47 years. He was a great father to twin daughters, Tessa and Deborah. He had a great sense of humor, and he treated everyone with kindness and respect and I (Deborah) learned a lot from him in that regard. His personality and demeanor were such that my mom used to say it was like having three kids instead of two. He was great with Tessa, who has disabilities. He was very involved with her care, and I know she loved him. Besides family and teaching, he really loved gardening and the pets he had over the years. He loved cheesecake, German chocolate cake, sports, growing corn and salmon fishing.

What is important to note, though, is he was a believer in Jesus Christ, trusting in Him as his Savior. I really believe that was what made him the way he was. I believe that when being a believer is true of a person, it can make him the kind of individual my dad was. He is in Heaven right now with Jesus and his loved ones who went before him. The reason he is in Heaven now is because he trusted in the fact that Jesus Christ paid for his sins on the cross and rose again. I think this is important to know, and if people take away nothing else from his life, they should at least take away the fact that he firmly believed it was not by how good he was and the many good things he did, but by the fact that Christ paid for his sins, forgave him and rose again, and they entered into a relationship due to this fact. That is why he is in Heaven now.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced later. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com